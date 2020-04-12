Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ora Mae SACKMAN. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509)-684-6271 Send Flowers Obituary

SACKMAN, Ora Mae Ora Mae Sackman, a longtime resident of Arden, WA passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Colville, WA at the age of 89. She was born on January 28th, 1931 in Spokane, WA to Edwin and Ida (Hammer) Morrison. She grew up in the Gifford area and graduated from Kettle Falls High School. Ernie and Ora Mae Sackman were married on June 2nd, 1949. Together, they farmed land on Narcisse Creek and later in Arden; they raised three children, Ray, Gene, and Debbie and were blessed with eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Ora Mae served her community for many years as an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, most recently making quilts for missions. Ora Mae leaves her family and friends with a legacy of hard work and pragmatic love. The cookie jar was always full and you never left her home hungry. She loved her flowers, watching the hummingbirds at her feeder and the company of her cat, Pete. Through memories of her in her kitchen, tending the gardens, at the sewing machine, on the tractor, or beside us in the pew, she will always be in our lives. Ora Mae was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ernie. She is survived by her sons Ray (Paulette) Sackman of Spokane, Gene (Cindy) Sackman of Colville, and her daughter Debbie (Bill) Edmondson of Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by her brothers Darrel Morrison, Dale Morrison, and Kermit (Donna) Morrison; and grandchildren Brian, Chris, Craig, Kyle, Danika, Nick, Jennifer and Amy. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Parkview Assisted Living for their loving and special care they gave Ora Mae. Memorial Contributions may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Relief Quilting, 295 E. Dominion, Colville, WA 99114. Due to current CDC guidelines for public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit

SACKMAN, Ora Mae Ora Mae Sackman, a longtime resident of Arden, WA passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Colville, WA at the age of 89. She was born on January 28th, 1931 in Spokane, WA to Edwin and Ida (Hammer) Morrison. She grew up in the Gifford area and graduated from Kettle Falls High School. Ernie and Ora Mae Sackman were married on June 2nd, 1949. Together, they farmed land on Narcisse Creek and later in Arden; they raised three children, Ray, Gene, and Debbie and were blessed with eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Ora Mae served her community for many years as an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, most recently making quilts for missions. Ora Mae leaves her family and friends with a legacy of hard work and pragmatic love. The cookie jar was always full and you never left her home hungry. She loved her flowers, watching the hummingbirds at her feeder and the company of her cat, Pete. Through memories of her in her kitchen, tending the gardens, at the sewing machine, on the tractor, or beside us in the pew, she will always be in our lives. Ora Mae was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Ernie. She is survived by her sons Ray (Paulette) Sackman of Spokane, Gene (Cindy) Sackman of Colville, and her daughter Debbie (Bill) Edmondson of Des Moines, IA. She is also survived by her brothers Darrel Morrison, Dale Morrison, and Kermit (Donna) Morrison; and grandchildren Brian, Chris, Craig, Kyle, Danika, Nick, Jennifer and Amy. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Parkview Assisted Living for their loving and special care they gave Ora Mae. Memorial Contributions may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Relief Quilting, 295 E. Dominion, Colville, WA 99114. Due to current CDC guidelines for public gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.danekasfuneralchapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close