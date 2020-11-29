HANNAS, Orle, Jr. (Age 86) Orle Hannas Jr, longtime St. John area resident, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Colfax at the age of 86. Orle was born at the home of his grandparents near Mayview, Washington on March 30, 1934. He was the oldest of four children born to Orle A. and Maude E. Gray Hannas. He was raised on the Garfield County side of the Snake River across from Almota. He attended one-room elementary schools at Ilia and Mayview, graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1952. Orle met Carol Repp in December of 1952 on a trip to the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. The couple were married on September 6, 1953. Orle farmed for over 20 years in the Lancaster area. They moved to their current home outside of St. John in 1976 where he went to work as a warehouseman for the St. John Grain Growers, retiring in 1996. Orle started a new venture after that move growing and selling Christmas trees. He enjoyed puttering in the tree patch and visiting with the families who came to get their annual tree. Orle's greatest accomplishment was his five children. He was incredibly involved with his children and grandchildren's 4-H projects, rodeo events, and sports. Orle also enjoyed wood working making wooden cars and trucks, toys, furniture, and rocking horses. Following retirement, Orle and Carol liked to travel in their 5th wheel trailer and go on bus tours with groups. For their 60th wedding anniversary they enjoyed a trip to Russia together. Orle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, at their home; five children, Kathy (Jim) Sebree, Yakima, Cindy (Wes) Gossard of Winnemucca, NV., David (Sharon) Hannas, Hooper, Debby (Steve) Cooley of Aptos, CA., Steve (Kate) Hannas of Bend, OR.; nine grandchildren Crystal (Mike), Sara (Keith) Kyle, Justin (Nicole), Caleb (Lindsey), Lane (Brittany), Malynn, Laurel, Autumn and three great-granddaughters Katie, Sheila, Sadie; his brother, LeRoy Hannas of Pomeroy and his sister, Sharon Harkins of Arvada, CO. Orle was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jim, and a sister, Helen Lehfeldt. The family suggests memorial gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church, Endicott, St. Jude's, or Shriner's Hospital
. Graveside Services will be held Friday, December 11th, at 11:00 AM at the St. John Cemetery, Pastor Ian McMichael officiating. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.