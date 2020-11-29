1/1
Orle HANNAS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANNAS, Orle, Jr. (Age 86) Orle Hannas Jr, longtime St. John area resident, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in Colfax at the age of 86. Orle was born at the home of his grandparents near Mayview, Washington on March 30, 1934. He was the oldest of four children born to Orle A. and Maude E. Gray Hannas. He was raised on the Garfield County side of the Snake River across from Almota. He attended one-room elementary schools at Ilia and Mayview, graduating from Pomeroy High School in 1952. Orle met Carol Repp in December of 1952 on a trip to the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. The couple were married on September 6, 1953. Orle farmed for over 20 years in the Lancaster area. They moved to their current home outside of St. John in 1976 where he went to work as a warehouseman for the St. John Grain Growers, retiring in 1996. Orle started a new venture after that move growing and selling Christmas trees. He enjoyed puttering in the tree patch and visiting with the families who came to get their annual tree. Orle's greatest accomplishment was his five children. He was incredibly involved with his children and grandchildren's 4-H projects, rodeo events, and sports. Orle also enjoyed wood working making wooden cars and trucks, toys, furniture, and rocking horses. Following retirement, Orle and Carol liked to travel in their 5th wheel trailer and go on bus tours with groups. For their 60th wedding anniversary they enjoyed a trip to Russia together. Orle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol, at their home; five children, Kathy (Jim) Sebree, Yakima, Cindy (Wes) Gossard of Winnemucca, NV., David (Sharon) Hannas, Hooper, Debby (Steve) Cooley of Aptos, CA., Steve (Kate) Hannas of Bend, OR.; nine grandchildren Crystal (Mike), Sara (Keith) Kyle, Justin (Nicole), Caleb (Lindsey), Lane (Brittany), Malynn, Laurel, Autumn and three great-granddaughters Katie, Sheila, Sadie; his brother, LeRoy Hannas of Pomeroy and his sister, Sharon Harkins of Arvada, CO. Orle was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jim, and a sister, Helen Lehfeldt. The family suggests memorial gifts to Trinity Lutheran Church, Endicott, St. Jude's, or Shriner's Hospital. Graveside Services will be held Friday, December 11th, at 11:00 AM at the St. John Cemetery, Pastor Ian McMichael officiating. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax
109 North Mill Street
Colfax, WA 99111
509-397-3406
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved