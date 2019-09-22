Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ortha Wormell THOMASON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMASON, Ortha Wormell (Age 98) On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Ortha Wormell Thomason, passed away at the age of 98. Ortha was born on July 1, 1921 in Asotin, WA to Postmasters Curtiss and Nora Wormell. In 1931, her grandfather, Sheriff John Wormell, was shot and killed in the line of duty on the streets of Asotin. Ortha was also the first crowned princess to be honored in the annual Asotin County parade. She received her initial teaching certificate from Lewiston Normal and taught in the Asotin School District. After moving to Spokane, WA in 1948, Ortha earned her teaching degree from Whitworth College, and taught kindergarten and first grade for more than 30 years, retiring in 1976. On July 28, 1962, she married her other half, Donald Thomason, who helped her raise two daughters, Carol and Connie. Ortha had a passion for teaching and taking care of her grandchildren. She loved camping and exploring the great outdoors, especially picking huckleberries. She was famous for her "Grandma Orie Cookies," her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Ortha believed "a busy person is a happy person" and lived this belief every day, always with a positive attitude. Ortha was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol. She is survived by her husband Don, her daughter, Connie, and her grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, and Alicia Jelinek, and four great-grandchildren, Jared, Jorja, Carter, and Caroline. A special thanks to Tristate Hospital, Evergreen Estates, and Golden Girls Assisted Living, for providing excellent loving care to Ortha over the past few years. No services will be held at the request of the deceased. A celebration of life will take place next Spring. Further details will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union Gospel Mission or the Tristate Foundation.

