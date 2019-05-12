DEAN, Orval Orval Dean went to be with his Lord on May 5, 2019 at the age of 92 with family by his side. He was born on September 22, 1926 in Colbert, Washington, the youngest of six children born to Jacob and Georgia Dean. He grew up on the family farm near Greenbluff and remained lifelong friends with many farmers he knew from childhood. Orval graduated from Mead High School in 1945 and attended Whitworth College, followed by the University of Washington Medical School. He served in the flying medical service of the Air Force for two years. Orval met his wife Josephine Hauser during this time. He practiced medicine in Newport, WA and Spokane before moving in 1967 to Bremerton, WA where he was a medical officer for the Naval Shipyard until his retirement. They then moved to Waverly, Ohio, where he practiced occupational medicine for another eight years, returning to settle in Colbert. He and Josephine travelled in retirement, visiting children, grandchildren, friends and family. Orval was a vital part of his church's ministry to the sick and hospitalized, and he loved visiting with and making new friends through this ministry. Orval loved to be at church, and was sad when his health declined enough recently to prevent him from going. He loved the family gatherings and monthly family birthday lunches with many in the Spokane area. He is survived by his sons, Phil Dean of Des Moines, WA, Gary (Bonnie) Dean of Colbert, and daughter Barbara (Marcus) Groffman of Colbert; grandchildren Nick and Adam Dean, Krystal (Matt) Jaeger, Kim Call, Robin Dean, and Alice Groffman. He is also survived by his brother Herbert Dean of Colbert, and wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews all over the country. He was preceded in death by his wife Josephine, daughter Elizabeth, siblings Leonard "Wave", Lloyd Dean, Evelyn Allen, and Helen Brakefield. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Orval's life on Sunday May 19, 2019, at 3:30pm at Spokane First Free Methodist Church, 1725 W. Courtland Ave., Spokane WA 99205. There will be a private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spokane First FM Church and its ministries or to Horizon Hospice, whose compassion and assistance made such a difference for the family. We are also grateful for the care of Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor and his office, especially in the final months of illness. Online condolences may be expressed at HazenJaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary