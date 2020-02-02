Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orval "Buck" DIETZEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIETZEL, Orval "Buck" (Age 79) Orval "Buck" Dietzel, 79, of Bellingham, WA, surround-ed by his wife, sons, and the sweet serenades of Willie Nelson, bestowed his final gifts of love and peace on January 19, 2020. Buck was born on May 3, 1940, to William and Viola Dietzel in Morton, WA. After growing up in Greenacres, WA he graduated from Central Valley High School in 1958. In 1959 he met the love of his life, Darlene Ferraro, and they wed in 1961. After receiving his draft notice Buck enlisted in the Navy and proudly served as a crew member in the Naval Air Squadron, Patron Nine, performing anti-submarine surveillance and reconnaissance flights over the Gulf of Tonkin and South China Sea. After being honorably discharged, Buck and Darlene purchased their first home in San Jose, CA and started a family in 1968. They returned to Greenacres in 1973 where Buck worked for KeyTronic Corporation for nearly 20 years before joining two longtime friends in starting a business, MilKey. When Buck retired in 1997 he and Darlene began their new pastime: traveling with family and friends. His last journey was to the Big Island of Hawaii to celebrate Christmas and New Years with Darlene and his sons. "Nothing but blue skies from now on." Buck was predeceased by his brothers, Harvey and Marvin; and sisters, Vernetta, Lorraine and Judy. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Michael and Eric; sister, Evelyn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the wonderful PeaceHealth medical professionals who cared for Buck in his final days. A celebration of life is being planned to be held in both Bellingham and Spokane, WA on dates to be determined. Please see

DIETZEL, Orval "Buck" (Age 79) Orval "Buck" Dietzel, 79, of Bellingham, WA, surround-ed by his wife, sons, and the sweet serenades of Willie Nelson, bestowed his final gifts of love and peace on January 19, 2020. Buck was born on May 3, 1940, to William and Viola Dietzel in Morton, WA. After growing up in Greenacres, WA he graduated from Central Valley High School in 1958. In 1959 he met the love of his life, Darlene Ferraro, and they wed in 1961. After receiving his draft notice Buck enlisted in the Navy and proudly served as a crew member in the Naval Air Squadron, Patron Nine, performing anti-submarine surveillance and reconnaissance flights over the Gulf of Tonkin and South China Sea. After being honorably discharged, Buck and Darlene purchased their first home in San Jose, CA and started a family in 1968. They returned to Greenacres in 1973 where Buck worked for KeyTronic Corporation for nearly 20 years before joining two longtime friends in starting a business, MilKey. When Buck retired in 1997 he and Darlene began their new pastime: traveling with family and friends. His last journey was to the Big Island of Hawaii to celebrate Christmas and New Years with Darlene and his sons. "Nothing but blue skies from now on." Buck was predeceased by his brothers, Harvey and Marvin; and sisters, Vernetta, Lorraine and Judy. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Michael and Eric; sister, Evelyn; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the wonderful PeaceHealth medical professionals who cared for Buck in his final days. A celebration of life is being planned to be held in both Bellingham and Spokane, WA on dates to be determined. Please see molesfarewelltributes.com/obituaries/ for more information, photos, stories and to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donating to a . Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations