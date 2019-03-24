TUCKER, Orville Vern Jr. Born to Orville, Sr. and Thelma E. (Epps) Tucker in Craig, Colorado, August 19, 1937. He went to be with his Lord and Savior, March 16, 2019, in Spokane. He grew up in Baggs, Wyoming, graduating from Baggs High School in 1955. After Orville's dad died in 1959, the family moved to Denver. It was there he met his wife, Marcie in 1961. They married in 1962 and in 1964, moved to Seattle, where Orville worked for Boeing. Their son, Marty and daughter, Valerie were born in Seattle. In 1971, the family moved to Spokane, living on Five Mile Prairie for 37 years. In 2008, Orville and Marcie moved to Chattaroy. Orville worked at the Safeway Warehouse for 31 years, retiring as night foremen in 2004. Orville was a member of Five Mile Community Church for 49 years and volunteered with S.C.O.P.E. for eleven years. Orville was preceded in death by his parents, twin infant sons, Timothy and Thomas, and niece Becky. He is survived by his wife, Marcie; son, Martin (Kathleen) Tucker and their children, Jared, Taylor, Kirsten, Lauren and Levi; his daughter, Valerie (Eric) Rux and their sons, Joshua (Maggie), Mathew, and Daniel; also his brother, Roy (Sundae) of Tacoma; sister, Wanda of Eatonville, and sister, Mary (David) of Pryor, Oklahoma; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cocolalla Bible Camp, Box 106, Cocolalla, ID 83813. The family would also like to express our gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff at Holy Family Hospital for their exceptional and compassionate care of Orville while he was there. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the CHAPEL OF FLOWERS, Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99207, with Pastor Clair Lathrop officiating. Interment preceding at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019