THOMASON, Oscar Vernon (Age 88) May 3, 1931-April 23, 2020 The world has lost an uncommonly good man. Not to mention an uncommonly good husband, father, grandfather, great-grand-father, uncle and friend. Vernon, the son of Oscar and Anna Bengtsson Thomason, was born in Troy, Idaho and raised on a farm outside town. He was 13 when the love of his life, Lois, moved to Troy. They became high school sweethearts, married in 1951 and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary January 7. Blessed with a wonderful sense of humor, Vernon had a simple explanation for all those years of devotion to Lois. "When you live in a small town, if you like someone halfway, you're pretty much stuck with them," he joked. Vernon served in the Air Force from 1952-56 (including 19 months in Germany) and spent an additional seven years in the active reserves. He became an aircraft electrician in the Air Force, then settled in Spokane and worked as a motor repairman for General Electric for 32 years. He retired in 1988. Vernon enjoyed traveling, woodworking, tinkering around the house and watching sports in person and on television (he played football at Troy High School). Quite the handyman, there was nothing Vernon couldn't fix. If he didn't have the proper tool, he made one. Vernon was proud of his Swedish heritage and delighted in conversing in Swedish with relatives and friends. His favorite vacation was a family trip to Sweden and other parts of Europe in 1970. A gracious and affable host, Vernon was forever asking guests if they needed "another splash" (beverage). Vernon loved entertaining family and friends at the family's summer cabin at Newman Lake and the winter home he shared with Lois in Green Valley, Ariz. Vernon was a longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Vernon shared his considerable mechanical and woodworking skills on numerous charitable projects for church and community. Vernon is survived by his beloved Lois; children Roger Thomason (Sue), Jennifer Stalwick (Howie) and Laurel Van Fossen; grandchildren Cheyanne Stalwick, Kristen Nave (John), Shanna Wardenaar (Joey), Annalisa Campbell (Cory), Karen Thomason and Max Van Fossen (Jessica); great-grandchildren Lincoln Thomason, Connor Nave, Bennett Nave, Braden Campbell and Emmett Oscar Van Fossen; and niece Deanne Jackson. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ingrid Jackson (Allen). Honoring Vernon's wishes, cremation will take place before he takes his final resting place at the Dry Creek Cemetery near the old family farm outside Troy. A celebration of life marked, no doubt, by "another splash" or two will be held at a later date. The family asks any donations in Vernon's memory be made to the .

