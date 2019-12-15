|
WALLENDER, Oscar (Age 93) Oscar Wallender, 93, of Spokane, Washington, passed away Wednesday, December 11th at his home. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 19th at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 4620 North Regal Street, Spokane, WA. 99207. Burial will follow at Spokane Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Ball and Dodd December 18th from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Oscar was born in 1926 in South Dakota. He moved to Bluegrass, North Dakota with his family and eventually settled in Beulah, North Dakota where he met Ruth, the love of his life and wife of 72 years. Oscar was drafted into the military during WWII and joined the Anti-Tank Company 424th Infantry Regiment of the 106th Lions Division. Oscar deployed to the European theatre in 1945 and served as a P.O.W guard in Germany during the war later deploying to the South Pacific and was aboard ship when the war ended. Oscar was very proud of his military service and spoke often of his adventures but was most proud of his lovely wife and children. Oscar and Ruth married on his return from the war and together they had two children, Raymond and Randy. Oscar enjoyed working on antique cars, listening to music, going dancing with his wife, and spending time with his children. Oscar is survived by his wife, Ruth Wallender and four grandsons, Tyrel Wallender of Spokane, Crist Fouts of Oregon City, Oregon, Matthew Fouts of Milwaukie, Oregon, Daniel Fouts of Spokane, and several nieces and nephews.
