Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela C. STOKKE. View Sign

STOKKE, Pamela C. (Age 89) Pamela C. Stokke, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the care of Hospice House of Spokane. Pam was born on March 25, 1929, in Spokane, Washington, to Ernest and Minnie Yuse, and was one of four children. After graduating from Mary Cliff High School, she fell in love with Agel Stokke. Pam and Agel married on June 7, 1947, in Spokane, and raised three children:Larry, Paula, and Debra. Pam and Agel have 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Pamela was dedicated to her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Throughout her life, she nourished people around her with love and faith. She loved spending time gardening, cooking, and crocheting. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Minnie Yuse, and her husband, Agel Stokke. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Louie Yuse, and sisters, Caroline Stokke and Linda Bush, all of Spokane. Pamela will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and the church she served. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley, with Father Kevin Oiland officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St, Spokane. Pamela's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Hospice House, specifically for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pamela's name to Hospice House of Spokane. Please share memories of Pamela in her guestbook at

STOKKE, Pamela C. (Age 89) Pamela C. Stokke, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in the care of Hospice House of Spokane. Pam was born on March 25, 1929, in Spokane, Washington, to Ernest and Minnie Yuse, and was one of four children. After graduating from Mary Cliff High School, she fell in love with Agel Stokke. Pam and Agel married on June 7, 1947, in Spokane, and raised three children:Larry, Paula, and Debra. Pam and Agel have 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Pamela was dedicated to her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Throughout her life, she nourished people around her with love and faith. She loved spending time gardening, cooking, and crocheting. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Minnie Yuse, and her husband, Agel Stokke. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Louie Yuse, and sisters, Caroline Stokke and Linda Bush, all of Spokane. Pamela will be remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities and the church she served. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church, 503 N. Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley, with Father Kevin Oiland officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St, Spokane. Pamela's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at the Hospice House, specifically for their attentiveness and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pamela's name to Hospice House of Spokane. Please share memories of Pamela in her guestbook at www.HennesseyValley.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close