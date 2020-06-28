GORSKI, Pamela Gough Pamela Gough Gorski passed peacefully from this life on May 30, 2020 at the age of 95. Pam was born in Bristol, England, the second of two daughters, to Naomi and Ernest Smith. Raised in the southern part of England, Pam attended boarding schools before matriculating to the University of London. It was while staying at a boarding house in London that she met a dashing young officer in the Polish Army, Tadeusz (Tadek) Gorski. They were married in Sidcup, England, outside of London in July 1946. In 1952 their first daughter, Maria Naomi, was born and, shortly thereafter, the young family immigrated to America. Tadek worked in Baltimore, Maryland as an architect, for a couple of years before accepting a faculty position in the School of Architecture and Engineering at, then, Washington State College. It was in Pullman that they lived for the next forty years, adding a son, Mark Adam Gough, in 1956, and a daughter, Sophia Ann, in 1958, to their family. Pam and Tadek enjoyed many happy years in Pullman where they built a home, outside of town, designed and, mostly, built by Tadek. Together, they enjoyed traveling, gardening, and visiting their children and grandchildren. After Tadek's death in 1992 Pam moved to Spokane in 2000 to be closer to family. For several years she lived at Rockwood Lane Retirement Community where she was an active member of the community and thoroughly enjoyed the social life. Be it Sing-Along, dinner theater, or Wii bowling, Pam was an active and willing participant. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Tadek, and her sister, Margaret. She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Olsen (Seattle) and Sophia Bertrand (Portland), her son Mark (Spokane), as well as grandchildren, Olivia, Adam, Bradley, and Galen. A small family memorial service will be held later this summer with burial in Pullman Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff and administration at Moran Vista Senior Living for their care and compassion in assisting Pam over the past five years.



