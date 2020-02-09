Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela M. (Schauble) WAGNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAGNER, Pamela M. (Schauble) (Age 57) Pam Marie (Schauble) Wagner was surrounded by family and partner, Robert, as she passed away at her childhood home the morning of January 28, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer. She was born in Spokane, WA on June 19, 1962 to Bill and Colleen (Belanger) Schauble, the FIRST (#1) of seven children. Pam attended Longfellow Elementary, Garry Junior High School, and Gonzaga Preparatory High School before transferring and graduating from John R. Rogers High School in 1980. She obtained her A.A. from Spokane Community College in 1982. Pam forged many, varied lifelong friendships during her illustrious thirty-five plus years in casino/ gaming customer relations (Big Brothers & Sisters Bingo [Spokane, WA]; Coeur d'Alene Tribal Casino [Worley, ID]; and Harrah's Rincon [Valley Center, CA]). Pam and lifelong colleague, Bill Spencer, were instrumental organizing Big Brothers & Sisters Bowl for Kids' Sake and establishing the Coeur d'Alene Citylink bus system. Pam relocated to Murrieta, CA in November 2012. "Pineapple Pam's" warm, bright countenance, carefree personality, and adventurous spirit were matched only by the welcome sunshine and peaceful ocean breezes of California. A sincere, creative, charismatic, servant leader with boundless energy and positivity, Pam developed, empowered and always celebrated her professional team members and their collective accomplishments. She was most grateful for the unconditional love, strength, faith and guidance of her beloved parents and the many wonderful memories shared with family and friends. We all marveled at the phenomenal energy, research, organization, and resources Pam devoted to create unparalleled parties; she was an exuberant hostess and unmatched event coordinator. Pam deeply loved and cherished her two daughters, Brittany and Breanne. Pam's unselfish, unconditional love and genuine regard for others will forever be remembered. Pam is survived by her devoted partner, Robert Villarreal; daughters, Brittany Wagner, Breanne (Brody) Smith; mother, Colleen Schauble; siblings, Bob Schauble, Nancy (Randy) Imes, Kathy Pizzillo (Tony), Bill Schauble (Paula Sandaker), Debi (John) Croall, Jim Schauble; eight nieces/nephews, Joel Daley, Sofia and Tony Pizzillo, Dylan and Allie Schauble, Abigail, Nick, and Andrew Horton; and five step-nieces/nephews, Ashley, Adam, and Whitney Imes, Zach and Dylan Croall. Pam is preceded in death by her father, Bill; paternal grandparents, Robert and Mary (Krautchuk) Schauble; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Nonie (Malvey) Belanger; and nephew Kyle Daley. The immediate family wishes to thank family, friends (special thanks to Robert Villarreal), California healthcare providers, and Hospice of Spokane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1pm at St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone Ave. (Spokane, WA), followed by reception at Cataldo Hall (Gonzaga University Campus). Private interment on Tuesday, February 18, at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pam (Schauble) Wagner to either The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, Inc. (118 North Bedford Road, Suite 100, Mount Kisco, NY 10549-2555) c/o San Diego Neuroendocrine Tumor Patient Support Group or Hospice of Spokane (PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99120). Online tributes can be made at

