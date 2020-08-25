MARRO, Pansey L. (Age 82) Pansey passed away August 19, 2020 in Spokane, Washington. She was born on February 5, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri to Garland and Pansey Halcombe. Mom was an amazing woman who never failed to nurture her family with love and wisdom. She is survived by her six children, Debbie Marro, Theresa (Rick) Everts, Anthony (Susan) Marro, Catherine (Robert) Hodge, Michael (Teresa) Marro and Mark (Heather) Marro. She was "Grandma" to Seth (Silla), Christopher Nicholas (Kristi), Christopher Michael (Sara), Philip, Daniel, Josh, Victoria, Brian, Laura (Jason), Hannah, Jake, Sarah (Wyatt), Josie and Madison and a great-grandmother to Evelyn, Jonah, Gabe, Maia, Kalvin, Evan M., Evan L., Elizabeth and Sawyer (arriving in November). She is also survived by her sister, Mary. She is preceded in death by her husband, Philip Anthony Marro; her daughter, Angela Ann; her sisters, Betty Lee House and Virginia Ann Couts and her brother, Garland Richard Halcombe. In the early years of Pansey's career, she was an accountant for both private businesses and the federal government. She worked as a Controller for Global Credit Union while she completed her BA in Accounting from Eastern Washington University in 1982. After graduating, she joined the Washington State Auditor's Office. She was highly respected, not only for her auditing skills, but also for her leadership as a mentor to her colleagues. Everyone who knew her remembers her for her kindness and generosity. A large part of her life (50 years) revolved around St. Mary's Catholic Church. She taught CCD for elementary students and prepared them for First Communion. She also helped to start a pinochle group at St Mary's where she and Dad formed long-lasting friendships. Mom loved to travel and took several trips to Europe and the Holy Lands. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dogs (her babies). Mom left her family a legacy of faith and love. She will be remembered as a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed forever. We love you, Mama. We'd like to thank everyone at Guardian Angel and Hospice of Spokane for the love and care they gave mom and the compassion they showed to all of her family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to Hospice of Spokane or Catholic Charities. The Vigil Service will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 North Government Way. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Pines Cemetery, 1402 South Pines Road.



