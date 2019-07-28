Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Ben MANNERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANNERS, Pat Ben (Age 84) Pat Ben Manners, 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 9th, 2019, at home in Spokane, Washington. He was born on March 18, 1935 in Yakima, Washington to Victor and Ida Manners. Shortly after graduating from Naches Valley High School, Pat enlisted in the United States Air Force Reserves and the Army Reserves. After active duty service, Pat attended Eastern Washington University and Whitworth College. Pat married Ruth Baergen in 1977. Pat and Ruth owned and operated Pat and Mike's Food Mood, a convenience store in Chelan, Washington from 1982 - 2000. Pat also served in leadership positions in the labor union during this time. Pat served God, his family, his country, and nature. Everyone enjoyed Pat's loving, caring, jolly nature. He was very generous, helpful, dependable, strong, supportive, faithful, intelligent, and so much more. His heart was huge and open to all. He loved being a part of everyone's lives; always supporting journeys and activities. Pat's favorite activities include building rock walls, creating and maintaining walking trails, and feeding wildlife. Pat is survived by his wife: Ruth Manners and children: Coral (Eric) Perrigo, Melinda (Bill) Dunn, Beth (Paul) Busch, and Jeff (Ginna Vasquez) Manners. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Shawna (Jason) Williamson, Shayla (Steve) Jeffries, Krista (Keith) Leonard, Deandra Perrigo, Claire Dunn, and Gabe Vasquez; and great-grandchildren: John, Cooper, Cole, Whitney, and Remi. He was preceded in death by his son Spencer Mizell and daughter Rebecca Mizell. A private graveside service was held to lay Pat to rest at the Spring Valley Mennonite Church in Newport, Washington. A memorial service in his honor will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, Washington.

