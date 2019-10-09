DONOVAN, Pat (Age 69) Pat Donovan passed away in Spokane, Washington on Sunday, October 6th. He was a loving husband and father, married to Catherine Donovan for 43 years. Pat was a member of the Soul Patrol Ministry and known as Drifter. He will be remembered by many for his kindness, patience and as a man of God. Pat is survived by his three children and six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Soul Patrol Ministry Clubhouse, 3117 East Olympic Avenue, Spokane, WA 99217. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 9, 2019