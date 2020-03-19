Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat ORLICH. View Sign Service Information Kimball Funeral Home 905 S Grand Ave Pullman , WA 99163 (509)-334-3303 Send Flowers Obituary

ORLICH, Pat (Age 95) Pat Orlich, 95, of Pullman, passed away March 16, 2020 at Pullman Regional Hospital. Pat was born November 7, 1924 in Helena, Montana to Robert and Elva (McMaster) Rend. She grew up in Butte, Montana and graduated from Butte High School. Pat continued her education at Montana State University where she received her Bachelor degree. She began teaching at the Washington School in Butte when she met Donald Orlich. Don was told by his students he needed to meet Miss Rend, because she was a very nice lady. They were married in June of 1957. They moved to Salt Lake City, UT where Donald completed his Master Degree studies and then to Missoula, MT where Pat completed her Master Degree and Donald his PhD. They moved to Pocatello, ID where he took a position at Idaho State University. Pat decided to stay at home and was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. In 1966 the family moved to Pullman, WA when Donald accepted a position at WSU. Later when the children were older Pat went to work at WSU where she was an associate professor in the Home Economics Department teaching tailoring and flat pattern. Following her retirement from WSU she taught in the Pullman School's as a substitute teacher. Pat and Donald also enjoyed their home at Schweitzer Ski Resort in Sandpoint, ID. They enjoyed skiing for 40 years and were members of the Prime Timers Ski Club. Pat was active in the Pullman Investment Club, History Club, Foreign Foods Club and Gourmet Dinner Club. She will be so missed by her family and friends. Pat is survived by her husband Donald Orlich of Pullman; her son Mike Orlich and his life partner Jeff Kindred of Orcas Island, WA; her daughter Laura Orlich (Mark) of Minneapolis, MN; one granddaughter Jamie Gann (Andrew) and her great-granddaughter Riley Amelia Gann. Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Dorothy. A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2020. Pat will be laid to rest in Butte Montana at a later date. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St. #609, New York, NY 10036. Online condolences may be sent to

