DURHAM, Patricia A. (Age 92) Patricia A Durham of Gig Habor WA, passed away peacefully in her home February 18, 2019 Patricia was born September 21, 1926 in Spokane WA to Mary and Frank Gerimonte and was a graduate of West Valley High School in 1944. She married John W. Durham in 1947 and had four children, John P. (Judi) of Williamsport, MD, deceased infant Denise A., James A. of Newport, WA and Melinda K. (Bob) of Gig Harbor, WA. They lived various places during John's military sevice in both Navy and Army, but settled in the Sacheen Lake area of Newport to raised their family. They moved to Gig Harbor, WA in 1975 where they spent the rest of their lives She is preceded in her death by her husband John, mother Mary, father Frank, sister Sally Ruth Gerimonte, and brother Donald Lee Gerimonte of San Francisco. She leaves behind her three children, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and her childhood friend Helen Cohorn. Her passing will leave a hole in the hearts of so many family and friends. She loved gardening, cooking, playing cards, but mostly will be remembered for her kindness, love of animals, and her ability to always see the good in people. A date for the celbration of her life is yet to be determined. Please honor her life by donating to ASPCA

