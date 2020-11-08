HELMS, Patricia A. (Olson) (Age 51) Patricia Ann (Olson) Helms, 51, wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and cherished friend to many, passed peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her home in Newman Lake, Washington, after a long and very courageous battle with LAM's disease. Patty was born in Alameda, California, on December 26, 1968, to James and Elizabeth Olson. She was the second eldest of five children. Patty married Clarence Helms September 5, 1987, in Trout Creek, Montana. Clarence joined the Air Force in December of 1987 and the following year they were transferred to San Antonio, Texas, where their precious daughter Meagan was born in 1991. As a military family they had the opportunity to experience different areas including Azores, Portugal, in 1993, where Patty worked as a youth center counselor; in 1995, moving back to Mountain Home, Idaho; and in 2000, returned to be close to family in Spokane, Washington. In 2008, Clarence retired from active duty and they moved to Newman Lake, Washington, where he continues working as a civilian for the Department of Defense. In addition to working for the Department of Defense as a youth counselor, Patty worked as a waitress in most of the towns Clarence, Patty, and Meagan lived. Patty had an abundance of passion for life and the thing that she cherished most was spending time with family and friends. Patty is survived by her husband Clarence of 33 years, their daughter Meagan Helms Child (Tristan), four brothers Timothy Compton, George Compton (Felica), Jonathon Compton, and Duncan Compton (Rachel), several nieces and nephews, and numerous others she called family. Patty was preceded in death by her mother and father. The family would like to extend a special thank you to close friends Dave and Lori Sweet, Sebrina Needs, and Donna Durick for all their love and support over the years. Services will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the North Country Chapel located at 2281 W. Seltice Way in Post Falls, ID. At Patty's request, her final resting place will be in the Whitcomb family plot with her mother-in-law and father-in-law (Doug and Merna Helms) at the Clark Fork cemetery. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Patty to The LAM Foundation at www.thelamfoundation. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint, Idaho, is handling the services. Please visit Patty's online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com
