KNUDSON, Patricia A. "Pat" Patricia A. Knudson "Pat" passed away peacefully at Valley General Hospital on March 7, 2020. Born to Herbert and Gladys Wrixon Posey on August 25, 1930 in Ione, Washington, Pat grew up during the Great Depression and at age ten, had to help take care of the family after her father died and her mother found work outside the home. The family eventually settled in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where Pat would attend high school and meet the love of her life, James T. Knudson. The two were separated in the final years of World War II, during which time Jim served in Italy. Reunited after the war, Pat graduated from Coeur d'Alene high school in 1948 and then attended Nurses' training at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Her Graduating Class of 1951 photo still hangs in the hospital. Pat and Jim married on September 5, 1951, and moved to Moscow, Idaho while Jim studied law at the University of Idaho, and Pat worked as a nurse. They also started a family, welcoming their son, Ed, on their first anniversary. Three daughters, Teresa, Loralee and Kim were born over the next few years, and the family moved back to Coeur d'Alene, where Jim eventually took over his father Emery's law practice and Pat took care of their family. The Knudson family enjoyed a wonderful life of outdoor recreation, summers at the family cabin on Coeur d'Alene lake, singing the family songs at gatherings, and music and dancing at home parties with family and friends. As the children got older, Pat resumed her professional career. The Knudsons were active members of the Episcopal Church, and Pat was an avid bridge player. After retirement, Pat and Jim moved to the Oregon coast, which was heaven to them. There, they enjoyed walking on the beach, volunteering at the local food bank and having their children and grandchildren join them, still singing the family songs, and adding to Pat's collection of agates. Pat and Jim loved to travel, and made friends everywhere they wentHawaii, San Francisco, Italy, the Kentucky Derby and many other places. The couple relocated to St. John, Washington, again making many new friends. Jim went to Heaven on Memorial Day of 2009, and while missing him terribly, Pat remained cheerful, loving and active. Pat eventually moved to Holman Gardens in Spokane Valley, where she was able to live independently for the rest of her life. Always the caregiver, Pat was usually the first person to welcome and befriend new residents at Holman Gardens, where she had many friends who love her and miss her. Pat is deeply missed by her four children: Ed Knudson (Susan) of Lancaster, CA; Teresa O'Connell of Seattle, WA; Loralee Bafford of Boise, ID; and Kim McClatchey (Pat) of Wilsonville, OR; and by her sister, Billie Lowry of Eagle, ID; as well as 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry and Duke; and by sisters Jacquie and Kay. The family's greatest comfort is knowing that Pat and Jim are reunited and with God. No local services are planned. Pat will be laid to rest beside Jim along their beloved Oregon coast in the family plot at Yachats Cemetery. Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.

