Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, Patricia A. (Age 81) July 20, 1938 - October 14, 2019 Patricia A. Thompson passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Juan N. Thompson, and survived by her three daughters, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Pat was born in Michigan and moved with her parents to California as a teen where she loved the warm weather and beaches. She was very involved in her church community: as a young adult she had been a founding member of a bible church in Lafayette, CA, served as the children's Sunday school Director at Manhattan Heights Baptist church in Manhattan Beach, CA and was a longtime member, Sunday school/VBS teacher at Peaceful Valley Church in Elk, WA. Pat met Juan, the love of her life, through a church friend and was married September 1959, started a family and moved to Deer Park, WA in 1971. Pat loved animals, raising many on the family's farm near Deer Park and was involved in the Dairy Goat Association, 4H and county fairs. She will be sadly missed. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 2nd at Peaceful Valley Church, Elk, WA. Light lunch to follow.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close