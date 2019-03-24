Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann BERGAU. View Sign

BERGAU, Patricia Ann (Age 93) Born October 16, 1925 in Lewiston, Idaho to Minerva (Tommy) and Alonzo Shackelton. The family later moved to Ione, Washington where she attended Ione High School and graduated in 1943. She continued her education at WSC (WSU) for one year and then returned to Pend Orielle County to work in Newport where she met and married her husband Glenn "Swede" Bergau. They moved to Dalkena, WA, where they lived and raised a family. Pati died March 13, 2019 in Newport, WA due to complications from the flu and pneumonia. Pati was preceded in death by her parents Minerva and Alonzo Shackelton, her husband of 66 years Glenn Bergau, and all of her brothers and sisters (Rae McCain, Bruce Shackelton, BettyLee Boyd, Phillip "Wade" Shackelton, William "Billy" Shackelton, Dennis Shackelton, and Lawrence "Larry" Shackelton). Pati is survived by her son Barry Bergau, her daughter Debbie Montgomery, her grandchildren Kyle and Shane Montgomery, and her great-grandchildren William (Will), Taylor, and Jameson Montgomery. A memorial service will be held at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home located at 423 West Second Street, Newport, WA on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at

BERGAU, Patricia Ann (Age 93) Born October 16, 1925 in Lewiston, Idaho to Minerva (Tommy) and Alonzo Shackelton. The family later moved to Ione, Washington where she attended Ione High School and graduated in 1943. She continued her education at WSC (WSU) for one year and then returned to Pend Orielle County to work in Newport where she met and married her husband Glenn "Swede" Bergau. They moved to Dalkena, WA, where they lived and raised a family. Pati died March 13, 2019 in Newport, WA due to complications from the flu and pneumonia. Pati was preceded in death by her parents Minerva and Alonzo Shackelton, her husband of 66 years Glenn Bergau, and all of her brothers and sisters (Rae McCain, Bruce Shackelton, BettyLee Boyd, Phillip "Wade" Shackelton, William "Billy" Shackelton, Dennis Shackelton, and Lawrence "Larry" Shackelton). Pati is survived by her son Barry Bergau, her daughter Debbie Montgomery, her grandchildren Kyle and Shane Montgomery, and her great-grandchildren William (Will), Taylor, and Jameson Montgomery. A memorial service will be held at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home located at 423 West Second Street, Newport, WA on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com Funeral Home Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services

423 W. 2nd Street PO Box 809

Newport , WA 99156

(509) 447-3118 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close