BERGAU, Patricia Ann (Age 93) Born October 16, 1925 in Lewiston, Idaho to Minerva (Tommy) and Alonzo Shackelton. The family later moved to Ione, Washington where she attended Ione High School and graduated in 1943. She continued her education at WSC (WSU) for one year and then returned to Pend Orielle County to work in Newport where she met and married her husband Glenn "Swede" Bergau. They moved to Dalkena, WA, where they lived and raised a family. Pati died March 13, 2019 in Newport, WA due to complications from the flu and pneumonia. Pati was preceded in death by her parents Minerva and Alonzo Shackelton, her husband of 66 years Glenn Bergau, and all of her brothers and sisters (Rae McCain, Bruce Shackelton, BettyLee Boyd, Phillip "Wade" Shackelton, William "Billy" Shackelton, Dennis Shackelton, and Lawrence "Larry" Shackelton). Pati is survived by her son Barry Bergau, her daughter Debbie Montgomery, her grandchildren Kyle and Shane Montgomery, and her great-grandchildren William (Will), Taylor, and Jameson Montgomery. A memorial service will be held at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home located at 423 West Second Street, Newport, WA on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 11:00. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019