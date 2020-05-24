Patricia Ann BRYANT
BRYANT, Patricia Ann Patricia passed away on May 12, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1927 in Seattle, WA to Thomas and Ruth Lynch. Pat grew up in the Okanogan Valley with her beloved sister Margie and brother Tommy. She graduated from Okanogan High School in 1945. Pat attended Holy Names College in Spokane where she graduated in 1949 with a degree in elementary education. Pat received her Masters in Early Childhood Education from EWU and spent the last 14 years of her teaching career with the Cheney School District where she retired in 1987. Pat was a dedicated educator and for ten years following her retirement she conducted national seminars on early childhood education. Pat's Catholic faith was extremely important to her and she was an associate of the Sisters of Holy Names. She had a true sense of adventure and loved to travel. Pat felt fortunate to have visited multiple countries and most of the USA. She was always a willing participant in a new activity and loved being with her family most of all. Pat had a special connection with her great-grandchildren and they brought her so much joy. When Pat was 70, she began watercolor painting and enjoyed sharing her paintings with others. Pat moved to Moran Vista Retirement Community in 2012 where she was actively involved and had many friends - especially Bill Wardrop. Pat was an avid reader and was the "librarian" of Moran Vista's library which has now been named in her honor. Pat was the loving mother to five children. Larry (who died in 1985); Rick (Jen) Exeter, England; Kathy (Colin) Spokane; Chris (Audrey) Spokane Valley; Marybeth (Kristina) Port Townsend. She adored her ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Pat's family, including her sister Margie, were always most important to her and most loved. There are no words to express the deep sorrow her family feels at the loss of this most important woman. Our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend will be sorely missed and will remain in our hearts always. Due to COVID, a funeral mass will be celebrated as soon as restrictions are lifted. To leave an online condolence to Pat's family, please visit the website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Memorials may be made in her honor to: Our Place Community Outreach http://ourplacespokane.org/, Feed Spokane https://feedspokane.org/, or KSPS https://www.ksps.org/.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.
