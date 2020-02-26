Guest Book View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Funeral service 1:00 PM St Paschal Catholic Church 2523 N Park Rd Spokane Valley , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CROCKER-FOX, Patricia Ann Patricia Crocker-Fox (Pat or Patty, to close friends), went to Heaven surrounded by her family on February 16th, 2020. Patricia Ann Janik was born in Phoenix, AZ, on September 13th, 1942, to Alma O'Donnell and Richard Janik. Patty grew up in San Antonio, TX, during her grade school years and spent her middle/high school years in Tucson, AZ, graduating from Salpointe High School in 1960. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy G. Crocker and Edward Fox. Patty moved to Spokane in the winter of 1968 and was part of the lunch ladies' group of Our Lady of Lourdes, then West Valley School District. In the 1980's, she started working at Spokane Community College, where she retired in 2007. Patty belonged to several clubs and organizations to include Monday Munchers, Book Club, IECC, IAAP, St. Paschal Altar Society, Spokane Singles Club, Civic Theatre and Martin Woldson Theatre patron. Patty was a lover of life, she loved people, making friends was a great joy, traveling all over the world. She was also a lover of dancing, any kind of dancing, and a lover of music of all kinds! Patty is survived by her two children, Tammy Hull and Roy Crocker, their spouses, David Hull and Jaime Crocker; her five grandchildren of which she loved and dedicated every spare moment, Brian Hull (spouse- Connie) , Victoria Kondelik (spouse- Tyler), Sean Hull, Jackson Crocker and Ella Crocker; two great-grandchildren, Gibson Kondelik and Hadley Kondelik. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paschal Catholic Church, 2523 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Wake to follow at Litz's Pub and Eatery, 204 E. Ermina Avenue. In lieu of flowers, we are setting up a trust in her name with Martin Woldson Theatres. You can send any donation in her name to the Fox. Guestbook:

CROCKER-FOX, Patricia Ann Patricia Crocker-Fox (Pat or Patty, to close friends), went to Heaven surrounded by her family on February 16th, 2020. Patricia Ann Janik was born in Phoenix, AZ, on September 13th, 1942, to Alma O'Donnell and Richard Janik. Patty grew up in San Antonio, TX, during her grade school years and spent her middle/high school years in Tucson, AZ, graduating from Salpointe High School in 1960. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy G. Crocker and Edward Fox. Patty moved to Spokane in the winter of 1968 and was part of the lunch ladies' group of Our Lady of Lourdes, then West Valley School District. In the 1980's, she started working at Spokane Community College, where she retired in 2007. Patty belonged to several clubs and organizations to include Monday Munchers, Book Club, IECC, IAAP, St. Paschal Altar Society, Spokane Singles Club, Civic Theatre and Martin Woldson Theatre patron. Patty was a lover of life, she loved people, making friends was a great joy, traveling all over the world. She was also a lover of dancing, any kind of dancing, and a lover of music of all kinds! Patty is survived by her two children, Tammy Hull and Roy Crocker, their spouses, David Hull and Jaime Crocker; her five grandchildren of which she loved and dedicated every spare moment, Brian Hull (spouse- Connie) , Victoria Kondelik (spouse- Tyler), Sean Hull, Jackson Crocker and Ella Crocker; two great-grandchildren, Gibson Kondelik and Hadley Kondelik. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paschal Catholic Church, 2523 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Wake to follow at Litz's Pub and Eatery, 204 E. Ermina Avenue. In lieu of flowers, we are setting up a trust in her name with Martin Woldson Theatres. You can send any donation in her name to the Fox. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 26 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close