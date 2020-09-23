DUNPHY, Patricia Ann (Age 80) Patricia Ann Dunphy, 80, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was born to Elmer and Doretta Brubaker Glover on November 18, 1939, in Ely, Nevada. Patricia grew up in Spokane and later spent time in San Diego, California. She moved back to Spokane and has lived in the same home for 34 years. After graduating from high school, Patricia served in the U.S. Navy for three years. She then went on to earn her Associates in Arts degree from San Diego Mesa College on June 10, 1976. She married Walter Henry Dunphy and were together until his passing on July 6, 2016. Together, they raised their two children. Patricia loved working in her yard and spending time with family and friends. She loved her dog Chief and cats Barney and Pebbles. An enthusiastic football and basketball fan, she loved to watch her teams-- the San Diego Chargers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Patricia loved to monkey meat parties with her friends. She was very proud of her native heritage and had a book of hers published. Patricia is survived by son, Michael Dunphy of Spokane, WA; daughter, Darla Whitacre of Spokane Valley, WA; brother, Terry Offutt of Grandview, WA; sister, Kathy Offutt Pitts of Spokane, WA; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Doretta Glover and husband, Walter Henry Dunphy. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
