Patricia Ann DUNPHY
1939 - 2020
DUNPHY, Patricia Ann (Age 80) Patricia Ann Dunphy, 80, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was born to Elmer and Doretta Brubaker Glover on November 18, 1939, in Ely, Nevada. Patricia grew up in Spokane and later spent time in San Diego, California. She moved back to Spokane and has lived in the same home for 34 years. After graduating from high school, Patricia served in the U.S. Navy for three years. She then went on to earn her Associates in Arts degree from San Diego Mesa College on June 10, 1976. She married Walter Henry Dunphy and were together until his passing on July 6, 2016. Together, they raised their two children. Patricia loved working in her yard and spending time with family and friends. She loved her dog Chief and cats Barney and Pebbles. An enthusiastic football and basketball fan, she loved to watch her teams-- the San Diego Chargers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Patricia loved to monkey meat parties with her friends. She was very proud of her native heritage and had a book of hers published. Patricia is survived by son, Michael Dunphy of Spokane, WA; daughter, Darla Whitacre of Spokane Valley, WA; brother, Terry Offutt of Grandview, WA; sister, Kathy Offutt Pitts of Spokane, WA; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Doretta Glover and husband, Walter Henry Dunphy. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please share your memories of Patricia on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
September 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Washington State
