FISHER, Patricia Ann (Age 53) Patrica Ann Fisher, age 53, of Spokane Valley, Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, August 23rd, 2020, at her home. Patricia was born on July 27th, 1967 to Mary Emma Evans and James Milford Fisher in John Day, Oregon. She Graduated from Roseburg High School in Roseburg, Oregon, where she then enlisted in the United States Air Force. Patricia served a tour in Panama, two years in the position of Aircraft Maintenance specialist and the remainder of her tour in the position of Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Specialist. She exited the Air Force upon the birth of her son, Ian Edie. Later in life she achieved her Associates Degree in Business Management at Umpqua Community College and used this degree to excel in Data Management positions throughout her employment history. Patricia (who preferred to go by "Patty" to those who knew her) had a larger than life personality with a sarcastic sense of humor and a loud laugh. Patty was one of those rare gems that simply could brighten your day just with her presence. She was a very creative person and enjoyed quilting and reading sci-fi and fantasy novels. In her younger years she was an avid square and line dancer. In her more recent years, she enjoyed taking her Mom to their shared quilting club that they lovingly nick-named "The Hen-House." and visiting with their friends while working on their quilting projects. (She always had so many projects going all at the same time!) Patty also enjoyed playing cards with her family and going out to lunch with her friends. Patty is preceded in death by her father, James Fisher. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Mary and Bill Stock, (of Spokane Valley, WA.) her son and grandson, Ian Edie and Evan Edie-Cantrelle. (of Hermon, NY), her brother and sister-in-law, William and Nina Fisher (of Salem, OR), and step-brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Jen Stock (of Spokane, WA.) Online Condolences may be made at www.hennesseyvalley.com
