GARDNER, Patricia Ann Spokane native Patricia Ann Gardner, 85, died peacefully at home on June 5, 2020 in Walla Walla, Washington. Her final days were spent surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Patricia was born to William and Sophie (Schultz) Spilker on July 17, 1934 in Spokane, WA. Her father was a prominent general contractor who built many iconic buildings in Spokane, including the Garland Theater, Scared Heart Doctors Building, and the renovated Great Northern Railroad clock tower in Riverfront Park. Her mother, Sophie, was a kind and loving mother and homemaker who, in Pat's reminiscences, prepared bountiful and delicious meals for her family. Patricia grew up in the Shady Slope area of Spokane and attended and graduated from Holy Names Academy. She always had wonderful stories and memories of growing up in Spokane along the Little Spokane River. Pat married Orville S. Gardner of Deer Park, WA on December 29, 1956 in Spokane, WA, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Together they raised three loving daughters. Early in their marriage, Pat worked as a clerk at Fidelity Savings and Loan and had many fond memories of her time there, and the decades-long friendships she made. After leaving Fidelity, Pat held down the home front while her husband Orv pursued his teaching and post graduate degrees at Eastern and Washington State University. Pat was a gifted baker, cook, and artist. After Orv retired as Superintendent of Schools for the West Valley School District, they spent several years sailing in the San Juan Islands, traveling the country in their motor home, and eventually settling down in Westport, Washington in 1996. After Orv's death in 2004, Pat volunteered as a docent at the Westport Maritime Museum, where she made a wonderful and colorful circle of friends. Pat's love for Westport eventually led to her run for city council, where she served for two terms, from 2007 until 2014. Her pet project was to fill the planters along the downtown boardwalk with flowers. In 2017, Pat left Westport to live with her daughter and daughter-in-law in Walla Walla, WA. In the short time she lived there, Pat endeared herself to many people with her funny stories and passionate political commentary. Pat is preceded in death by her husband, Orville, sister Betty Savage, and brothers William (Bill) and John (Bud) Spilker. She is survived by her three daughters, Patty Gardner (Jean Trenary), Michele Miller (Ken), and Heidi Waddell (Ron); her sister Dolores Gardner (Tom), and brother Kenny Spilker; sisters-in-law Ivy Shaw and Verda Adams; her five grandchildren, Joseph Kent (Sallyann Corn), Jamie Bravato (Robert), Sophie Waddell, Ross Waddell, and Larisa Schulze; two great-granddaughters, Maddy and Olivia; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Because of current restrictions, and for the safety of friends and family, services and a reception will be delayed until it is safe to gather together, hopefully this fall. A mass will be held at St. Aloysius Parish in Spokane, with a reception to follow at a yet to be determined date and location. According to Pat's wishes, the family has established a GoFundMe account for her granddaughter, Sophie Waddell, who is fighting cancer. If you wish to donate, please enter the following URL into your browser: gf.me/u/x9buhj and follow the instructions there. The family has also posted the fundraiser to Facebook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store