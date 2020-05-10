GORE, Patricia Ann (Age 88) Patricia was born to Charles Edwin and Julia Ellen Gore in Charles Town, West Virginia. She passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 after many years of living with dementia. She grew up in Charles Town and graduated from Charles Town High School. Patricia attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA. Following college, she was employed with the General Electric Company in Washington, D.C. Patricia married L.W. Childs, Jr. of Van Nuys, CA in 1953. The new couple lived in the Panama Canal Zone where her husband was stationed. She was employed with the U.S. Army. Following her husband's discharge, they moved to Van Nuys, CA. In 1973 Patricia, her husband and two children (Jeffrey and Susan) moved to Anchorage, Alaska. Patricia was employed as administrative secretary to the division manager of the Marathon Oil Company Anchorage office. She loved her job with Marathon and became an active member in the women's club of Desk and Derrick. To become more familiar with the entire oil industry, she took a college course in petroleum engineering. This period of life was most important to her as she recalled it even during her last months of life. In 1990 she retired and moved to Spokane, WA. Patricia's retired life was busy and full! She volunteered at Spokane Valley Partners Food Bank for 20 years and belonged to the ladies 9-hole golf course at Painted Hills. She enjoyed playing her piano, walking, working in the yard, yoga and riding her bike. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Patricia was a very active member of the Spokane Valley United Methodist Church since 1995. She was also a member of PEO Chapter DR. She was a prayer warrior and daily thanked God for the many blessings in her life. Patricia especially enjoyed the many gatherings at her daughter and son-in-law's with her grandchildren and step-grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Nanna Pat and she loved being with "the grands" and doting on them. Patricia is preceded in death by her father in 1968, her mother in 2000, her son Jeffrey in 2000, her younger brother William Gore in 2008 and older brother Charles in 2019. She is survived by her daughter Susan Ferrozzo (Rocky); grandchildren Dillon Ziemer, Renee Ziemer (great-grandchildren Grant and Benjamin Morrow) and Jordan Ziemer; daughter-in-law Carol Childs and granddaughter Kristina Childs. Patricia is also survived by her sweet sister Susan Back (Bob) of Charles Town, WV and many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Patricia was a woman of service and was always ready to help in any way. Her beautiful smile, elegance, and positive and helpful presence will be missed and fondly remembered. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206 (509-924-7262) providing the COVID stay at home orders are lifted. While flowers are graciously welcome the family would request that memorial contributions be made to Spokane Valley Partners, 10814 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99206 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 N. Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202. Patricia will be interred in Charles Town, WV at a later date.



