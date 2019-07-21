Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Patricia Ann "Pat" HALL

Patricia Ann "Pat" HALL Obituary
HALL, Patricia Ann Patricia "Pat" Hall of Spokane passed away July 11th, 2019. She was born in Spokane on July 24th, 1935. Pat graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. She was married to Rufus L. Hall on October 2nd, 1953 in Spokane. Together they raised three children and enjoyed 65 years of marriage. Pat worked at Rosauers Bakery and most recently at US Bank. Pat had a passion for baseball, watching her three boys grow up in the sport, and was an avid Los Angeles Dodger and Seattle Mariners fan. She enjoyed watching golf and traveling when she was able, to places such as Lincoln City, Oregon and RV'ing through the country to Arizona and to see family in the mid-west and south. She will be deeply missed, always loved, and never forgotten by those she left behind. She was survived by her husband Rufus Hall, her children Mike Hall, Rick Hall, and Kevin Hall. Pat also leaves behind eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren to cherish her loving memory. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Stella and Roy Ives. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Spokane. To leave online condolence to the Hall's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019
