HUTCHINSON, Patricia Ann 1934 - 2019 On Wednesday, Novmeber 27, 2019, The Lord called his daughter Patricia Ann Hutchinson home. She is preceded in death by: husband Clark Eugene Hutchinson, mother Anna Bartz and sister Mary Lou Knight. She leaves behind: her daughter Judy Schnieder, sister Joan Botzheim, sweetheart Robert "Jack" Dixon; grandaughter Misty Ann Thomas, great-grandchilren Stephanie Monsen, Kevin Thomas, Michael Thomas and Gabrielle Tanner; great-great-grandchildren Kyle Thomas, James Monsen and Josiah Tanner. She was 85 years young and lived a full happy and loving life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019