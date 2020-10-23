OATES, Patricia Ann Patricia Ann Oates born June 27th, 1958 to her mother Mary Ring and James Latusky passed away October 13th, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Robbin G. Oates. Her four children Dan and Amy Burggraf, and Andrew and Emilee Oates. Her sister Michelle Distelhorst, her step father Vern Olson, her brother Jim Latusky, and her two grandchildren Grayson and Madelyn Oates. "Patty" was loved by many. She truly was a walking angel to everyone who knew her. Patty loved spending time with her family. Her nieces, nephews, and grandchildren meant the world to her. Some of her favorite past times were fishing with her husband, her daughter Amy and her son in law Dan. Taking annual mother daughter casino trips, babysitting her loved ones children, and always looked forward to spending time with Robbin watching movies, playing video games, and holding his hand through thick and thin. Robbin and Patty married August 6th, 1977 in Spokane WA where they both met at Long Lake. They spent 47 wonderful years together and 43 married. They raised their two children Amy and Andy and took many family vacations to the Oregon coast. Patty loved to sing. She believed she would be an angel in heaven's choir, singing the praises of Jesus. She raised her siblings Michelle and Jim after their mother passed away at the young age of 42. Patty was blessed with two sets of caring parents Vern and Shirley Olson, and Mary and James Latusky. She was very family oriented, and anyone who had "Patty's gravy" at dinner time will know what a wonderful cook she was. She was an incredible athlete and loved to play volleyball and softball. She was good at anything she put her mind to. When she was younger, she was a reporter for EXPO 74 and a graduate from Roger's high school in 1976. She spent time in reality, and retired as an accountant at the age of 60 where she spent her last year's taking care of her husband and her nieces and nephews. Patty and Robbin always had a "kiss me three times" rule because one kiss was never enough. The love between them was like a fairy tale story. Two young lovers who grew old together but still had the hearts of kids. She was a mother to many, an aunty, a wife, a friend, a lover, and a mentor to all. A woman who left many speechless hearts when she left this world. We can all rest easy knowing she is with our Lord and savior and we can a reunite again someday. For now, we will carry Patty's spirit and her beautiful smile in our hearts. On our sleeves we will carrry on any traditions she made for all the family. A very loving person who was easy to love and will easily be greatly missed. Love you Patty, mom, aunty, friend, and grandmother. Say "Hello" to Jesus for all of us. Her service will be held November 22nd, 2020 at Legacy Billards on Market Street in Spokane Washington at 11:00 am.



