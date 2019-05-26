Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann O.P. "Pam" MILLER Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLER, Sr. Patricia Ann, O.P. "Pam" (Age 78) Sister Patricia Ann "Pam" Miller, who served many years in rural Alaska and later played a key role in the merger of the Spokane Dominican Sisters with her Sinsinawa (Wisconsin) Dominicans, died April 25 at the Sinsinawa care center of complications related to ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease. Sr. Pam was a gentle, careful listener but also a relentless advocate for building a better church. On her godward journey she was a lifelong learner who embraced adventure. Several Sinsinawa sisters recounted at her wake how, while earning a master's degree in religious education at Seattle U., she introduced them to mountain hiking (Olympics, Cascades), something she also enjoyed with the younger set in her family. Wherever she went, she plied her musical talents piano, organ, flute, guitar to enhance a community spirit. She "preached" in many ways, fulfilling St. Dominic's vision of an Order of Preachers (O.P.). Sr. Pam was born in Kansas City, Mo., on December 27, 1940, to Luman and Jane (Phelan) Miller, of Belleville, Kan. She attended St. Clara Academy in Sinsinawa from 1954 to 1956 and graduated from high school in 1958 at The Dalles, Ore., where the family had moved when her father became publisher of the daily newspaper. She graduated from Rosary College (now Dominican University) in Chicago in 1962. Before entering the Sinsinawa congregation, Pam worked as a statistical research assistant at the U. of Oregon Dental School in Portland. She climbed Mount Hood, drove across the country with her sister, Cathy, in a VW Beetle and later drove a Triumph TR-4. She was received as Sr. Marie Job in 1966 and professed vows in 1967. With family at windy Wauna Lake, in the Columbia River Gorge across from Cascade Locks, Ore., she turned heads while skippering a small sailboat in full white habit, the customary garb then. She first taught math and religion at Regina High School in Minneapolis, where she initiated canoe trips with her sister OPs on the St. Croix River. After a stint at Trinity High School in River Forest, Ill., she taught religion at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, Minn., from 1978 to 1981. She then began pastoral ministry that would engage her the rest of her life: at St. Matthew Parish, Kalispell, Mont., followed by 10 years in Alaska, serving Athabascan villages while based in Galena on the Yukon River; railbelt parishes while based in Nenana; and St. Joseph Parish, Cordova. She spoke with great respect of her engagement with the Native peoples, especially the elders, and shared many tales some harrowing of life on the Yukon. During this time, she occasionally flew with Fr. Dick Case, S.J., former pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Spokane, and described him as the most careful of the bush pilots. In 1993, she was elected Vicaress Provincial of the Northwest Province, serving five years, based in Spokane. The merger of the two Dominican congregations occurred during this time. In 1999, she began teaching at the Holy Names Sisters' Marylhurst University outside Portland and daily visited her aging mother, who died in 2001. She continued to develop and teach online courses for Marylhurst until 2017, several years after returning to Spokane. The first signs of ALS were present when family and sister Dominicans celebrated her Golden Jubilee at Gonzaga University's Jundt Art Center and Museum in summer 2017. She was both impressed by and grateful for the expertise and support of the staff at Rockwood's ALS Clinic in Spokane, and later a similar clinic at the U. of Wisconsin, Madison, arranged by Rockwood staff. Sr. Pam returned to Sinsinawa on September 25, 2018, with Sr. Peggy Glynn, her mission companion in Alaska. They attended St. Aloysius Church while living in Spokane in recent years. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister, Cathy, of Yakima; brother Jim and sister-in-law Colleen, of Portland; brother Tom, of Spokane; five nephews and one niece. Memorials are suggested to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters,

