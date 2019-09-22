Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann RILEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RILEY, Patricia Ann (Age 71) August 19, 1947 - July 12, 2019 Patricia Ann Riley passed away peacefully in her home on July 12, 2019. Patti was born on August 19, 1947 in Spokane, WA. She was a loving and caring mother, and was always thinking of her family first. Patti loved her pets and animals throughout her life, and also enjoyed camping, golf, fishing, and staying at home cooking and watching television. Patti is preceded in death by her husband Timothy Riley who passed away on June 7, 2018, her daughter Wendy Pendleton who passed April 2006; parents, Paul and Helen Wallace and sister, Joan Johnston (Crithfield). Patti is survived by her son Burton Edward Pendleton (LeeAnn), grandson Adam, sister Donna Mae Phillips (Paul Erickson); niece, Kristie Taggares (Mike), nephews; Paul Phillips (Kathy), Donald Phillips (Deceased); Farrel Crithfield (Millie), Chad Crithfield (Kristi) as well as other aunts, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. No formal services are planned. This beautiful person will always be in our loving memory.

RILEY, Patricia Ann (Age 71) August 19, 1947 - July 12, 2019 Patricia Ann Riley passed away peacefully in her home on July 12, 2019. Patti was born on August 19, 1947 in Spokane, WA. She was a loving and caring mother, and was always thinking of her family first. Patti loved her pets and animals throughout her life, and also enjoyed camping, golf, fishing, and staying at home cooking and watching television. Patti is preceded in death by her husband Timothy Riley who passed away on June 7, 2018, her daughter Wendy Pendleton who passed April 2006; parents, Paul and Helen Wallace and sister, Joan Johnston (Crithfield). Patti is survived by her son Burton Edward Pendleton (LeeAnn), grandson Adam, sister Donna Mae Phillips (Paul Erickson); niece, Kristie Taggares (Mike), nephews; Paul Phillips (Kathy), Donald Phillips (Deceased); Farrel Crithfield (Millie), Chad Crithfield (Kristi) as well as other aunts, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. No formal services are planned. This beautiful person will always be in our loving memory. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019

