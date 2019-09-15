|
HOFFMAN, Patricia Anne (Age 82) Patricia Anne Hoffman climbed the stairs to heaven on September 1, 2019. She was born on February 14, 1937 in Web City, Missouri. She married Alvin R. Hoffman on February 14, 1958 and had two children, Robin and Russell. After her husband passed away in 1995, she set out on her new adventure as an independent woman. She loved being a member of the Lutheran Church, where she participated for over 20 years. In 2010 she moved into the Vintage at Spokane where she was active in many activities and made some fantastic friendships. She is survived by her children Robin (Jim) and Russell; six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Please join the family Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Vision Church, 3307 W. Rowan, Spokane, WA at 11am to celebrate Pat's world class humor and her love of people "warts and all".
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019