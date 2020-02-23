|
|
SICILIA, Patricia Anne (Age 81) Patricia Anne Sicilia, age 81, of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Patricia was born on October 14, 1938 to Milton and Opal Irmer of Spokane, WA. She graduated from Mead High School. Pat married the love of her life, James Sicilia on November 1, 1957 and they shared 62 years together, raising two children. Patricia worked as an Administrative Assistant for Farmin Rothrock and Parrot Insurance. In her younger years, she enjoyed square dancing and water skiing. She also loved to crochet. She spent over 10 years working side by side with her husband James as a long haul truck driver. Pat loved the Lord and was a warm, caring and compassionate woman who held a deep love for her family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by both her parents and by her brother, David Irmer. Pat is survived by her beloved husband; James "Jim" Sicilia, her sons; Franklin (Shannon) Sicilia and Raymond (Laura) Sicilia, four grandchildren; Elaina, Daniel, Sydney and Finley and by one great-grandchild, Elijah. A Rosary for Pat will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home on Division Street in Spokane at 7pm on Friday, February 28, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi in Spokane. Pat will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Patricia's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020