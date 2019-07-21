Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Annette MINNIHAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MINNIHAN, Patricia A. Patricia Annette Minnihan (Bonderman) was born March 28, 1950 in Leaven- worth, Kansas. Born into a military family, Pat traveled extensively living in over 10 locations before meeting and marrying the love of her life, John Minnihan, a military man himself. The two built a wonderful life together, creating a family with their two boys, Craig and Jason. Pat's early life as a "military brat" instilled a life-long love of travel. She especially loved Hawaii visiting often with her sisters and brothers. Though she traveled to and lived in multiple states and foreign countries, she never really developed the knack for directions. Famously, she once got lost while trying to find Division street. After hours of driving aimlessly, she and her sister Marcia finally stopped to ask their brother Gary how to get there, only to learn they were already on it. She was a master cook in the kitchen, willing and able to mix up any number of down-home dishes complete with butter, potatoes, and lots of gravy. Much to her grandkids joy, for Pat, vegetables were strictly optional. Try to make her eat one and you were likely to hear, "If God had wanted me to eat vegetables, He would have made me a rabbit!" Pat was renowned for her knack for telling it like it is. She always told the truth even if it wasn't always what you wanted to hear. Pat took the time to impart her keen wisdom to her children and grandchildren with key life lessons like "Life is not fair, it's a circus!" Pat's words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort built a strong family of which she was proud. Her legacy will live on in the lives of the friends and family who were blessed to know her. She will be sorely missed. Pat is survived by her two sons, Craig (Jamey), Jason (Shannon); grandchildren, Jordan, Angil, and Tucker; brothers, Gene (Dori) and Gary (Mary); sisters, Marcia, Lori (Dave), and Dara (Jeff); numerous nieces, nephews, and Midwest-based cousins. In death, she is reunited with her husband, John, parents, Iven and Bernice, sister Donna, and brother Greg. Without a doubt, there is one competitive game of Pinochle happening in heaven today! Prior to her passing, Pat was able to take one last trip to visit her family in Iowa. As Pat hugged her Iowa family for what she knew would be the last time, they whispered, "I don't want to let go." "Neither do I," she replied. Rest easy our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend - we will never let you go.

