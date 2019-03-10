Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Patti" Buck. View Sign

BUCK, Patricia "Patty" Patricia passed away July 28, 2018 at age 68, in Long Beach, CA. Patty was born to Addie and Norman Buck in Spokane, WA and attended Jefferson Elementary, Sacajawea Jr. High, and Ferris High School. Patty was a good student. She and her sister Cathy spent many happy summers picnicking, swimming, and camping all over the Northwest; boating, waterskiing and visiting relatives in Portland. In winter Patty enjoyed, and was good at, ice skating, sledding and snow ball fights. She played violin in grade school and was good at it. She was a good tennis player for decades and also played golf. After high school, Patty worked as a legal secretary and lived in Hawaii for a few years and made life-long friends there. She came back to Spokane and worked and met the love-of-her-life, Jerry Saxton, from Chewelah. They had a beautiful outdoor wedding in 1973, with lots of friends and family attending. Jerry was and still is, adored by all of Patty's family and fit in very well with all of them. Jerry graduated from Gonzaga Law School and the two of them lived in California and Texas for many years and would make regular trips to Oregon and Washington to see family and friends. They lived in Long Beach, California and Patty worked for Jet Blue Airlines for many years. They traveled frequently to many countries and enjoyed many different things. Patty was a wonderful cook and baker, carrying on the tradition of her mother's beautiful Christmas cookies. She had a heart for charity work. She helped to get WWII Veterans to important Vet Celebrations and was able to attend the "50th Anniversary of the End of WW II" at a ceremony in Normandy France and be with the Veterans of that War. Patty liked trying new things; she did para-sailing, got her pilot's license (airplane). Her sister Cathy had wanted to go to Alaska for years. Patty called her one day and she, Cathy and Jim went to Alaska. Patty's friends also told Cathy she got them to try things they might not have tried - but for Patty's encouragement. Patty and Jerry sent their parents on a wonderful European trip in the 80s also. Patty helped take care of her parents when they were older. She and Jerry were always very generous and helpful to friends and family and would come to Portland often to see family. Patty was beautiful, funny, adventurous, smart, ambitious, generous and kind. She deserved to live longer and her friends and family are crushed beyond words, she is not here. She is survived by sister Cathy Shephard and Jim, Jerry Saxton, her loving cat, Princess, and her many life-long friends in Washington State and California; including Angie and Victor Ehrlich. The family would like to hear from people who would care to send condolences to

