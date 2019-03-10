Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. Dirstine and WILLIAMS Otto "Sonny" ANDERSON. View Sign

ANDERSON, Patricia C. (Dirstine) "Patty" WILLIAMS, Otto "Sonny" On March 2, 2019, Patricia "Patty" Dirstine Anderson, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren died peacefully and was reunited in Heaven with her beloved "Sonny" Williams who died on February 22, 2019. Mom was born in Spokane, Washington on May 3, 1944 to Clair and Gertrude "Rosy" Dirstine and graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1962. Her marriage to Mike Anderson, Sr. produced four children. Once the children were all school age, Mom became a school bus driver for St. Mary's Grade School and the Central Valley School District. Otto David "Sonny" Williams was born in Camp Hood, Texas on November 24, 1947 to Joel and Lois Williams, Jr. Sonny served in the US Navy. Following his service, he went to work in the oil fields with his Dad and then moved on to long-haul truck driving. He was a member of the VFW and the Shriners. In 1996, Mom and Sonny moved to Bull Lake, Montana, which Mom called her little piece of Heaven and where they were active in many ways. They spent time traveling all over on their trike and made many trips to Sturgis. They loved taking their Land Cruiser up in the Montana mountains, and occasionally went dancing during which Mom loved seeing Sonny show off his fancy moves. Mom was a cherished member of her Bowling League team and Sonny was an avid hunter and fisheman. Mom was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Christine Marie Anderson. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Sonny and Mom are survived by Mike Anderson Jr. (Kim), Spokane Valley, WA, Tracy James, Rathdrum, ID, Kathleen Janssen (Doug), Rathdrum, ID; and seven granddaughters and four great- grandchildren. A combined service for Mom and Sonny will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. 4th Street, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho . Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of North Idaho or the Shriners' Hospital . Special thanks to the nurses at The Schneidmiller House for their kind care. Also great thanks to Jenny Ritchie "Sippi", Mom and Sonny's go-to-girl at Bull Lake. We don't know what we would have done without you. You were there anytime they needed you, which was often.

744 N 4Th St

Coeur D Alene , ID 83814

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 10, 2019

