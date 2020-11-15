PIERCE, Patricia C. (Age 99) Patricia was born in Spokane, WA on March 18, 1921. She graduated from North Central High School in 1939. She then attended Washington State College where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Due to WWII, she left college and took the federal civil service test and went to work as a receptionist for the 2nd Air Force. Pat was a loving mother to two children, Nicolene and Brenton. She worked for Standard Oil from 1950-1964. In 1966 Pat married Fred Pierce. She then took the civil service test and worked for the Spokane Municipal Court as the criminal clerk, retiring in 1985. Enjoying retirement, she traveled to Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. Pat played bridge twice a week with her girlfriends. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church. She loved her float house at Bayview, ID on Lake Pend Oreille, where she spent a lot of time. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Pierce; her parents, Laurence and Vera Richert; her daughter, Nicholene Allen; and granddaughter Danielle Matlock. She is survived by her son, Brent (Robin) Harnack; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



