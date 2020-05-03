GEAUDREAU, Patricia Carol (Brigham) March 19, 1925 - April 5, 2020 Patty (Pat) was born in the Newport Hospital on 19 March 1925. She was the daughter of Edmund T. and Muriel (Schmidt) Brigham. She grew up in Newport when children were free to explore the frog ponds, play games in the streets and vacant lots and telephone numbers were only two digits. Summers were spent at Bead Lake, swimming, hiking and exploring with her younger brothers. After graduating from Newport High School in 1943, Patty enrolled at Holy Names College in Spokane. She attended college for two years before dropping out to work at SPATSC Airfield (Fairchild) to help in the war effort while her Father was stationed overseas. Patty's job was to rebuild B-17 carburetors for testing. While living on the base she played on the SPATSC Hellcats women's basketball team. Patty's love of horses continued, and she was the Pend Orielle County Rodeo Queen in 1946. She married Wellington Eugene Geaudreau in November 1947. They lived on a farm in Blanchard, Idaho where Patty raised Quarter Horses. She also took up competitive pistol shooting with the Newport Pistol and Rifle Club, winning many medals. Wellington was killed in a car accident in 1959 and Patty returned to college. She completed her B.A. in Education in 1964. Patty then spent several years living in Wales, in the United Kingdom, where she continued studying at the University of Cardiff. Upon returning to the United States, Patty took a job as a teacher. She worked in Peninsula Elementary School and later at Chief Moses Junior High in Moses Lake Washington. While working on her Master of Education in Guidance and Counseling at Gonzaga University, she was hired as a guidance counselor at Chief Moses Junior High. Upon finding out she was going to be a grandmother; Patty took up downhill skiing and enjoyed many seasons at 49 Degrees North. Upon retirement Patty moved to the Deer Park area. With her son, David, as carpenter and her as chief assistant, she built a lovely home on the five acres she owned there. In retirement Patty developed many new passions which included wine, writing, learning Italian and volunteering. She joined the Spokane Enological Society to pursue her love of wine and began writing a book about her greatest passion, Bead Lake. In 2005 she published "An Eastern Washington Treasure" The story of a Pristine Lake. In 2008 Patty moved back to Newport where she continued to enjoy Bead Lake, volunteer, conduct research at the Newport Museum and contribute articles to the Elk Centennial and the Big Smoke. Over the years she enjoyed the love and companionship of all of her dogs, Pucci, Blu and JJ, who accompanied her on her adventures. She is survived by her two children, David E. Geaudreau of Newport and Carolee Geaudreau Connelly of Claremont, California and eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Organizations: President of Grant/Adams County Counselor Association, Secretary of Washington State Counselor Association, Eastern Washington University Task Force on Counselor Education and Evaluation for 13 years, Board Member of Spokane Enological Society, Member of diamond match Bead Lake Association. Volunteered at the Spokane Visitors and Convention Bureau, Miriam's House of Transition, KPBX Public Radio Spokane, Pend Oreille County Historical Society and St. Anthony Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held in Newport on a date that is yet to be determined. Donations in her name may be made to the Pend Oreille Historical Society, Inc. (an all-volunteer, non-profit 501c3 organization, located at 402 South Washington Ave., Newport, WA 99156) or to St. Anthony Catholic Church, 612 W. First Street, Newport WA 99156 (mailing address P.O. Box C). Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.