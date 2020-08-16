COBURN, Patricia Patricia Coburn passed away on August 7th, 2020. She was born March 8th, 1934 in Cusick WA in her parents' home. She spent her early childhood there as the youngest of five siblings to whom she remained close throughout her life. Her family moved to Spokane where she went to North Central High School and was active as a cheerleader, secretary of the student body, and President of the Girls League. She stayed in touch with many close friends through school reunions and the North Central group which met for many lunch gatherings throughout the years. Patricia was married to David Coburn in 1953 and they began life together in San Diego while David was still in the Navy. They moved to Bellevue when David was discharged and eventually back to Spokane where they built their dream home in Greenbluff where they enjoyed many years after David retired. Patricia was an active member of her church community both at Valley United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years, as well as at Covenant United Methodist Church where she continued to volunteer her time in a number of different activities. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitching, was an avid gardener and master of canning a variety of fruits, as well as being able to coordinate large family gatherings with ease. She was a wonderful friend, neighbor, sister, mother, and grandmother and recently became a great-grandmother two times over. Patricia is survived by her two sisters, Joanie Broomfield and Lorna Belyea; her children and spouses, Daniel and Marcene Coburn, Michael and Karen Coburn, Judith and Eric Isaacson and Anne Feider; as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Patricia was slowly taken from us prior to her death due to the devastating impacts of Alzheimer's Disease but "we remember their love when they can no longer remember". She will be laid to rest alongside her husband David at a later date in a small graveside service with family in attendance due to the impact of COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.