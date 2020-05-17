BRANDON, Patricia Patricia "Patty" Cramer Brandon passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Spokane. Patty was born June 27, 1953 in Toppenish, the daughter of Edward and Katherine (Stevenson) Andreas. Patty loved spend -ing time at the lake with her family and friends, had a smile that would light up the room and a laugh that would make anyone smile. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Patty is survived by her husband Bob Brandon of Spokane, son Trevor Melby of Spokane, daughter Shelby Ellinger of New York, stepdaughter Stephanie (Brandon) Nicholson of Fresno, CA, stepson Christopher Brandon of Yuma, AZ, three grandchildren Jade Melby, Brayden Brandon, Hailey Brandon and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Michael and Shawn. We ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to www.hospiceofspokane.org in memory of Patty Cramer Brandon for the Tree of Life.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.