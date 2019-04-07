Obituary Guest Book View Sign



HALL, Patricia Davenport "Pat" After sundown on a beautiful "sparkler" of a spring day, Patricia "Pat" Davenport Hall, born November 27, 1928, died in Cheney, Washington on March 30, 2019. Originallyand proudlyfrom High Falls, NY, Pat headed north to St. Lawrence University for college, where she met the love of her life and husband for 67 years, John "Gus" Hall, who was with her when she passed, as were other family members. Throughout her life, and to the very end of it, Pat was known for the joy she brought into every room, the smile that greeted every person she met, the optimism that made every day a good day, and her "two thumbs up" pronouncement that life was always goodeven on cloudy days. She was a "people person" in every beautiful and joy-filled sense of that phrase. Most assuredly, Pat's greatest pride and accomplishment was the family that she and Gus created togetherfive children and six grandchildren. "Home is where my children are," she would say. However, she was also a devoted St. Lawrence alum, serving in volunteer capacities over the years. She was honored by St. Lawrence as a member of their Athletic Hall of Fame, for her skiing prowess in several events, but primarily for her role as a leader and contributor to the overall success of the entire team. Pat brought that same gung-ho "team spirit" to every team she, her children or her grandchildren ever played on, the best cheerleader on the sidelines for too many football and baseball teams to mention. An avid golfer and skier her entire life, especially proud of her membership in the 70+ Skier Association, she was an enthusiastic daily walker wherever she lived, using those walks as a way to connect with others in the neighborhood. As the parent of a child with mental illness, she also committed her energies to supporting the Ulster County Mental Health Association for decades, recognizing the importance of family involvement in the success of such struggles. She leaves behind as a legacy many phrases and nuggets of life wisdom that are guaranteed to pull one from self-centeredness into connection with all that is good in the world and into action for doing right by others. Her advice always assumed good outcomes from all interactions, and her children, relatives and friends have chapters full of stories of "the possible made real" by acting on Pat's suggestions. Pat "made" life happen for herself and she was certain that others could, too. Pat was predeceased by two of her sons, Harry Hall and Richard Hall, but is survived by her husband and true partner, John Philo Hall, Sr., brother Richard Davenport (Betty), sons John Philo Hall, Jr. (Evelyn) and Ronald Hall (Lisa), daughter Trudy Hall, and grandchildren Lisa, Sarah, Tori, Shaelyn, RJ and Nick, and many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ulster County when the weather fits Pat's sunny disposition. Pat's family is filled with heartfelt gratitude for the numerous kind and generous ways in which the staff of Cheney Care Community, a non-profit resident community, have seen to Pat's needs during her tenure there. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Cheney Care Center Association, 2229 N. 6th Street, Cheney, WA, 98112. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com Funeral Home Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney

Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019

