CLAYTON, Patricia Dorothy April 5, 1927 - June 30, 2020 Pat was born in Nottingham, England to Irene and James, sister to Mike, Jimmy, Robbie, and Vanda. Pat married an American pilot, Lt. Robert (Bob) Reeder, at age 17. Unfortunately, his plane was shot down during the Battle of the Bulge in 1945 after just 6 months of marriage. In 1946, Pat sailed across the Atlantic as a "War Bride" on a small ship of 800 passengers, the first of her family to come to America. In 1954, Pat met her husband of 65 years, Ron Clayton, while they both worked at JD Adams in Indiana. They adopted the perfect baby girl and boy, D'Lee and Michael, in 1961 and 1963 respectively. They finally settled in Spokane, WA. Pat and Ron lived a life rich in hard work, fun at Loon Lake, years of good times with friends at the Senior Center, camping in the motorhome, and traveling well into their later lives. Pat was a lover of seeing the world, any social gathering, crossword puzzles, and reading. She loved a good cup of English tea, a strong CC and tonic, the color red, animal print clothing, and was a wonderful seamstress back in the day. Pat was a whiz at finances, always aware of the best bargain out there and never willing to pay a penny more. She was sharp as a tack into her 90's, even keeping up with her grandkids on social media. Most of all, Pat loved her family. She was classy and fun, timeless and smart, and the best MamaC to all of us. We will miss her spunk, her "tell it like it is" attitude, her lingering English accent, and her presence at family gatherings forever. We will always remember her exactly how she hoped we would, "as a merry old soul!" Pat is survived by her brother, Mike (Roberta), daughter, D'Lee Dilliner (husband, Lynn), son, Mike Clayton (Wife, Alene), Grands, Jonathan (Ivan), Ashley (Matt), Devon, and Britaney (Ryan), and Great-Grands, Taegan, Parker, Brendan, Emmy, Avery, Rowen, Lochlan, Roselie, and Kallum, and also her sweet dog companion, Maise. A memorial will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store