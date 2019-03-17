Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia E. BLUM. View Sign

BLUM, Patricia E. Patricia E. Blum passed away February 19, 2019 at the age of 77. She was the mother of three boys, the grandmother of five daughters and the great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren, seven girls and four boys. Patricia graduated from Central Valley High School in 1958. She married Robert Blum in 1960, which at that time he was in the Air Force and stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base. After 20 years of living the Air Force life, stationed in Spain, Montana, South Carolina, and California, Patricia and Robert chose Spokane to call their home, even though Robert was born and raised in South Carolina. Patricia was a stay-at-home mother until her three children reached high school. During her employment years she managed a non-profit bingo operation supporting MS. She also worked at Joann Fabric and the 50% Off Card Shop. Patricia was a member of Tops (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) in Spokane Valley. She made afghan throws for the Best Loser of the year for nine years. She was chapter treasurer for seven years. She loved her association with her fellow members, and described them as "a fun group who enjoy each other's company." She also enjoyed making special afghan throws and blankets and plastic canvas items for friends and family. Patricia was a generous person who cared deeply for her family. As one granddaughter described her, "she was a strong, bold woman who wasn't afraid to speak her mind, but she was also a woman full of love, laugher and giving." She was active in her church and served on many committees, most recently on a committee that helped people in need. Patricia liked to travel, especially in the month of May which was her wedding anniversary month. Some of her travels took her to Hawaii, Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee; Tupelo, Mississippi; the Grand Canyon; Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada; Sacramento and San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; Great Falls, Montana; and Abbeville, South Carolina. Patricia enjoyed keeping in touch with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and hearing about their activities. Since none of them live in the Spokane Area she kept in contact by phone and social media. She took great joy in giving Christmas gifts based on what they had expressed an interest in. She loved Christmas and buying gifts to fill the huge stockings she made especially for the family. Patricia loved to read fiction, mainly mysteries, and her collection of books attests to that passion. She preferred an actual book; however, she also enjoyed reading books on her tablet. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Janet. She is survived by her brother Larry. She is also survived by her husband Robert; sons Mark, Brian (Candy), Dean (Cheri); granddaughters Kamala Rapp-Santos (Marco), Kristina Segreaves (James), Desiree Hanson (Tim), Clarissa Castor (Terrill), Ashley Blum, and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Memorial Service at Spokane Valley Baptist Church, 1222 S. McDonald Road at 1pm on March 23rd. Reception at church to follow.

