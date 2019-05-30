Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia E. CLOSSIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLOSSIN, Patricia E. (Age 84) Patrica E. Clossin was born November 27, 1936 in Yakima, WA and passed away May 13, 2019 in Spokane, WA after a three year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her father Myron H. Jagow mother Virginia B. Moody and her son Michael R. Pitsenbarger. She is survived by her daughter Terri L. Quindlen and her husband Kevin; grandsons Jason N. Bonser, Alex K. Bonser and Michael A. Quindlen; her great-granddaughters: Destiny M. Bonser, Yesterday M. Bonser and Fia Rosemary Cikigaq Bass- Bonser; her brother Larry Jagow and sister Georggann Moody and Delray Mackey as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She grew up in Idaho mostly at the NorthFork and then Clarkston where she met and married Claire R. Pitsenbarger. Later she and Claire divorced and she married Leo "Bob" R. Clossin. She and her late husband, Bob, were part owners of the Spokane Curling Club and also curlers going to the nationals in Bemidji, MN to compete in 1979. She worked at the east Sprague Avenue Drive-in Theater and A&W. She eventually was hired by Albersons as a checker and retired from there in 1998 after 30 years of service. She was a special lady who faced cancer and her iminent death with great dignity. Special thanks to her neighbors and friends who looked in on her often. She was a true Golden Girl and will be greatly missed, goodbye is not forever. A celebration of life will be held at her home June 2nd at 2pm.

