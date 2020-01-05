Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia F. SIMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIMPSON, Patricia F. Patricia "Patty" Simpson passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 9, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, Washington. She was born to Ransom and Pearl Holcomb on September 28, 1938, in Walla Walla, WA. Patty graduated from Lake Roosevelt High School in Coulee Dam, WA. She also attended Whitworth College in Spokane and the 1959 Deaconess Class of Nursing to become a registered nurse. Patty married Allan Blaine Simpson on November 22, 1959 in Coulee Dam, WA. Mom and Dad raised five children in Greenacres, WA before settling in Gig Harbor, WA. Patty moved back to the Spokane area in 2014. Mom's love of her children and grandkids was second-to-none. She had a passion and love for cooking, which she shared with all of them. Mom and Dad loved to travel and made many trips to Europe, but their favorite destination was the Florida Keys in the wintertime. The family would like to thank Joan, Barb, Sheryl, Kandace, and the rest of the staff at Guardian Angel for making mom feel at home for the past five years. Special thanks to the Tudor staff- Anthony, Denton, Debbie, Katrina, Katie and Naomi for your compassionate efforts in Mom's last few days. Also, thank you to Horizon Hospice for all your help to make mom comfortable. And thank you to classmate Gail for your friendship and for being with mom in her final hours. Patty is survived by her sons, Allan Simpson (Tina) of Liberty Lake, WA, Jeff Simpson of Gig Harbor, WA, and Sam Simpson of Sun Valley, ID; daughter, Heidi Lee (Keith) of Wallace, ID; and daughter-in-law, Kris Simpson of Anchorage, AK; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ransom and Pearl Holcomb; husband of 53 years, Allan Blaine Simpson; son, Lucas Andrew Simpson; and brother, Rance Holcomb. Please share your memories of Patty at

