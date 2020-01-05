|
|
GANYO, Patricia (Kingsbury) "Patti" Patricia "Patti" (Kingsbury) Ganyo of Spokane, WA passed away on December 14, 2019. Patti was born in Gratfon, ND to Harley and Noella Kingsbury on September 13, 1942. On June 22, 1963, Patti married the love of her life, Duane Ganyo. Together they raised four children and enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. Patti was a member of the Life Center Church in Spokane and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sporting activities, theater and music events. Patti is survived by her husband, Duane; daughters, Tracy (John) Dorosh; Barbara (Troy) Sattler; sons, David and Michael Ganyo, grandchildren; Brianna, Kathleen (Alec), Ryan, Allison, Taylor (Mikayla) and Mitchell and by a great-grandson; Kooper. Patti also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who will dearly miss her. Patti will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. More service details to come at a later date. Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Patti's online guestbook.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 5, 2020