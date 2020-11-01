MARTIN, Patricia Hughbanks March 22, 1931 October 26, 2020 Pat was born March 22, 1931 and was christened Patricia Mae Sullivan. Pat and her sister Noreen were raised by loving parents, James and Charlotte Sullivan. She grew up in St Augustine's Parish and grade school. She then attended Holy Names Academy, where she developed life-long friendships. She attended Seattle University where she met George Hughbanks and they were happily married in 1951. George and Pat returned to Spokane where George and Noreen's husband Walt, jointly managed and later took over the family asphalt business, S&F Construction. George and Pat worked and raised six children. During these early family years, Pat enjoyed raising her children in a family friendly neighborhood and volunteering for Meals on Wheels and St. Anne's Society. George and Pat belonged to Manito Golf & Country Club where they continued to develop a large group of close-knit friends, and where golf and bridge games played prominent roles. George's sudden death at the age of 44 left Pat widowed. With the loving support of her wide array of friends and family, Pat raised her children. She later turned a hobby into a successful picture framing business with a close friend and their business, "Frame It by Judy & Pat" was born. Pat genuinely enjoyed working and it gave her the opportunity for her to express creativity while decorating every square inch of her walls (including the garage) and those of her children. Pat later went to work at Lee Frame Shoppe in Downtown Spokane. After 20 years of widowhood, Pat met and later married Will Martin. Pat and Will enjoyed cooking, golfing, gardening, and time spent with their friends and family. Sadly after four years of marriage Will passed away. Pat and her sister and friends formed an investment club where it afforded them many trips over the years. Pat was proud of her children and delighted with her 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Pat had an infectious sense of humor and shared many laughs and mischievous pranks with her amazing group of friends over the years. Pat was preceded in death by her parents James and Charlotte, her husband George and her second husband Will. She is survived by her children Al (Debbie), Colleen Stevens (Greg), Jim (Shelly), Mary Knudsen (Tom), Robert, Barbara Kuntz (Tim) and sister Noreen Sivertson. Pat is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To celebrate Pat's life the family wishes that donations go to Poor-Clare Nuns (4419 N. Hawthorne St., Spokane, WA 99205) or a charity of your choice
. Memorial services were held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
.