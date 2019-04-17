Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia J. ZIMMERMAN. View Sign

ZIMMERMAN, Patricia Jean (Age 90) Passed away April 9, 2019 at her home in Almira, WA where she has lived for over 71 years. Patricia was born June 22, 1928 to Donald and Bessie (Llewellyn) Rule. She attend school in Spokane, WA where she was co-valedictorian of her class from North Central High School, she then went on to attend WSU for two years where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Beta Sorority. While at WSU she met Clarence "Bob" Zimmerman and they married on August 23, 1947 in Spokane, WA. They moved to Almira where Bob and Patricia ran the family farm and raised their family. Patricia was a member of Almira Community Church, W.I.F.E. and former state president, W.A.W.G., and the Almira Bridge Club. She enjoyed her yard and gardening, reading, the farm. She had a musical inclination that she expressed through playing the organ, piano and tap dancing, she also enjoyed fishing and watching sports; However, her family was what was most important to her. Patricia is survived by four children Susan (John) Ridlington, Patrick (Marilyn) Zimmerman, Nancy (George) Spinner and Don Zimmerman along with 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Bob" Zimmerman and one grandson Robert Ridlington. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Almira Community Church, Almira, WA with Pastor Paul McArthur, officiating. Memorials may be made to the Almira Fire Dept. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

ZIMMERMAN, Patricia Jean (Age 90) Passed away April 9, 2019 at her home in Almira, WA where she has lived for over 71 years. Patricia was born June 22, 1928 to Donald and Bessie (Llewellyn) Rule. She attend school in Spokane, WA where she was co-valedictorian of her class from North Central High School, she then went on to attend WSU for two years where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Beta Sorority. While at WSU she met Clarence "Bob" Zimmerman and they married on August 23, 1947 in Spokane, WA. They moved to Almira where Bob and Patricia ran the family farm and raised their family. Patricia was a member of Almira Community Church, W.I.F.E. and former state president, W.A.W.G., and the Almira Bridge Club. She enjoyed her yard and gardening, reading, the farm. She had a musical inclination that she expressed through playing the organ, piano and tap dancing, she also enjoyed fishing and watching sports; However, her family was what was most important to her. Patricia is survived by four children Susan (John) Ridlington, Patrick (Marilyn) Zimmerman, Nancy (George) Spinner and Don Zimmerman along with 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence "Bob" Zimmerman and one grandson Robert Ridlington. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Almira Community Church, Almira, WA with Pastor Paul McArthur, officiating. Memorials may be made to the Almira Fire Dept. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Zimmerman family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family. Funeral Home Strate Funeral Home

505 10th St PO Box 175

Davenport , WA 99122

(509) 725-4151 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close