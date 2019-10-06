Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jean STRAIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STRAIN, Patricia Jean (Age 72) May 9, 1947 - October 1, 2019 Patricia Jean Strain passed away surrounded by love on October 1, 2019 at Spokane Hospice House. Affectionately known as "Patti", she was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was 72 years old. Born in Spokane, Washington, Patti was the eldest of Kenneth and Viola Freeman's four kids. She lived most of her life in Spokane, graduated from Shadle Park High School and loved working summers at Yellowstone National Park as a young adult. She made early careers in property management and graphic design before marrying the love of her life in 1980, Jon Strain. Together, Patti and Jon were an adorable, loving and enterprising team. They worked together running a successful day care center. They volunteered together assisting people with disabilities to participate in recreational and social activities. They played together doing everything from dancing to decorating, camping to clowning and to making seasonal appearances as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. But anyone who knows Patti will tell you what she cherished most in life was her family. And she held them close to the very end. Patti is survived by her devoted husband, Jon, and their four loving kids: Jason Strain of Shenandoah, VA., Michael Freeman of Salt Lake City, Kelli Strain and Casey Strain of Spokane. Patti rarely ended a conversation without getting teary-eyed with pride about any or all four of their kids. She will be deeply missed by them and by her siblings Tomm, Marilyn and Kenn, by their spouses and kids, by a dear extended family of cousins and by friends. A Celebration of Patti's Life will be held for family and friends Sunday, October 6 from 2-5pm in the Contempo clubhouse 1205 E. Lyons. See the Facebook event for more information

